OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Line
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a fast 3-0 start, and look to remain unbeaten as they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to town for just the second game inside the Paycom Center this season. This game will be headlined by the Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama down-low that is sure to grab the National Attention, as it has in every meeting to this point in their careers.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their shots fall against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday after a laboring start, they settled in at 40 percent from beyond the arc for the contest. Still, Oklahoma City has to continue and build on that shooting performance against the Spurs.
Chris Paul has added a steading element to a young Spurs team that despite their record has competed in each game on the back of his playmaking. However, without the shooters to facilitate to, blitzing Paul and swarming Victor Wembanyama down low should be a recipe for success.
Chet Holmgren has been nothing short of spectacular this season, even earning a Western Conference Player of the Week nomination for week one. While the offensive end has taken a step up, largely by his more aggressive nature compared to his rookie campaign, he has also picked up new tricks on the defensive end with even better timing when defending the rim and added strength. Shutting down Wembanyama neuters the Spurs offense.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell (Foot) OUT
- Tre Jones (Ankle) OUT
- Harrison Ingram (G League) OUT
- David Duke Jr. (G League) OUT
- Riley Minix (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to stay perfect against the San Antonio Spurs on a Nationally Televised tilt between two rivals, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren going toe-to-toe makes this must-see TV.
Up Next, the Thunder will enjoy an off day on Thursday before heading West to Portland for the front end of a back-to-back set on Friday.
