OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The NBA has gone all-out in marketing each matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers. The league flexed each game to National TV with last Wednesday taking place in Cleveland on ESPN and this go around in OKC on TNT.
On top of the network change, the NBA has used its social media to prop up these two small market foes who are hoping to make a run in the NBA playoffs as two of the three title favorites in the association.
Even this game, being billed as "the rematch" has seen the NBA send out promotional material to those that sign up for league emails and tweeting about the two squads non-stop.
However, the rematch lost its luster on Wednesday evening when the OKC Thunder announced starting center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss this contest due to an injury suffered against the 76ers.
That puts the Thunder at zero true big men for this tilt against two of the best centers in the league. Oklahoma City will still compete and scrap with its small ball lineups, but it is difficult to find a path to a win with Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren in street clothes.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 232.5 points.
Note: The odds will update throughout the day as vegas catches up on injury news and teams do get points just for being at home, but by the time the betting article comes out this afternon, expect Cleveland to be favored.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will need an out of body experience from its role players. isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins will all need to scorch the nets from beyond the arc to give OKC a chance in this game.
This would be a defining moment for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case if he is able to drag this group to a win over the league's best team - record-wise - that not only has top-end-scoring talent but a borderline never-been-seen-before size advantage down low. If Gilgeous-Alexander can score in the 40 or 50 range, against a stout defense, the Thunder would need every buck to pull out a win but it would stamp the star's MVP case.
Jalen Williams played his best basketball of the season as a small-ball five and throughout this game he will be tasked with doing the same thing. The Santa Clara product would need a massive outing on both ends of the floor for the Thunder to avoid a season-series sweep from the Cavs.
Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso will have to keep Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in check as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will get anything they want inside. If either scoring guard gets hot, put the kids to bed.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (33-6) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) Available
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ty Jerome (Illness) Questionable
- Emoni Bates (GL) OUT
- JT Thor (GL) OUT
- Luke Travers (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, January 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
TNT, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a near impossible task of beating the Cleveland Cavaliers without a big man. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back to back on the road.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.