OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are all too familiar with each other. After the Mavericks bounced the Thunder out of the playoffs in six games during the Western Conference semifinals a year ago, Oklahoma City went out to bolster its roster.
Each time these two get together it feels like a measuring stick game as both are poised for deep playoff runs in a loaded Western Conference.
Having already played once this year in a game that did not feature Luka Doncic, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein or Alex Caruso - Tuesday's night game means more. All but Holmgren are back in the lineup for this NBA Cup knockout game, with a trip to Vegas on the line.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 230.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Oklahoma City has to find a way to limit the Mavericks off ball shooters. It will be tough to do for 48 minutes. At some point, Hartenstein has to go to the bench and the Thunder have to swarm the paint to have a prayer at a stop leaving themselves exposed to spray outs. Oklahoma City has to be able to fly back out and contest these triples.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams has to carry the offensive load. While there are no concerns over Gilgeous-Alexander, this has been a matchup where Williams has not looked his normal self last postseason. Of course, given the circumstances Williams was good in their November clash while having to play center - but back in a more normal enviorment his scoring has to take a step forward against Dallas as he has all year.
Hartenstein has to stay out of foul trouble. While the big man has been a perfect fit for Oklahoma City with a near perfect start to his Thunder tenure, one thing that has flared up is the fouls - it has not cost the OKC Thunder yet, but a game battling Dallas is the game you truly can not afford to give away silly fouls.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-5) vs. Dallas Mavericks (16-8)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Adam Flagler (right fourth metacarpal fracture) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (G League) OUT
Dallas Mavericks
- PJ Washington (Illness) Questionable
- Nnaji Marshall (Illness) Questionable
- Maxi Kleber (Illness) OUT
- Dante Exum (wrist) OUT
- Jaden Hardy (ankle) OUT
- Brandon Williams (Thumb) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are familiar foes and are on track to meet in the Western Conference Finals as these two squads have been the best teams in the West to date. This NBA Cup knockout game is certainly going to have some added juice.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will be in Vegas with a win against the winner of Houston vs. Golden State with the game taking place on Saturday. With a loss, the Thunder would play the loser of that game on Sunday.
