OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Thunder finish up a back-to-back against the Mavericks.

Derek Parker

Jalen Williams (8) during the Thunder Media Day for the 25-26 NBA season at the Paycom Center Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a back-to-back.

On Sunday evening, the Thunder routed the Charlotte Hornets, largely using a combination of proven veterans and hungry up-and-coming prospects to win, 135-114.

There were a myriad of positive storylines stemming from the team’s blowout of Charlotte. Aaron Wiggins was an offensive supernova with 23 points in 25 minutes. A slimmed down Jaylin Williams shot 5-for-8 from three. Ousmane Dieng played with force in adding 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. And newcomers in Nikola Topic, Brooks Barnhizer, Chris Youngblood and more saw scorching debuts.

Now, the Thunder look to what should be a much tougher opponent in Dallas.

Armed with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, star Anthony Davis and a rotation that’s somewhat given OKC fits in recent years, Dallas should offer Oklahoma City a much tougher test. In the least, the team will be competing for a postseason spot in a much tougher conference, treading the line between high-impact veterans and a fresh core its amassed through the draft in recent years.

Below are the two team’s injury reports ahead of the bout in Ft. Worth:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear

Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope

Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Kyrie Irving — Out: ACL tear

Daniel Gafford — Out: Ankle sprain

Brandon Williams — Out: Hamstring strain

The Thunder remain without a trio of players in Thomas Sorber, Kenrich Williams and Jalen Williams. 

Sorber will miss his debut season due to an ACL tear suffered in an offseason workout. Kenrich will miss a few months due to an arthroscopic knee procedure, and Jalen Williams is still working himself back following wrist surgery after winning the NBA Finals.

Last night, the Thunder sat several players, largely due to rest.

The Mavericks will remain without star guard Kyrie Irving for a time due to his knee injury. And Gafford and Williams are likely to miss the team’s bout due to recent day-to-day injuries.

The two teams will play tonight's exhibition from Dickey's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Thunder will finish out their preseason slate with another matchup against the Hornets, the Pacers, Bucks and Nuggets. They'll face off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets for ring night to begin the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

