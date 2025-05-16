Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the second round during the NBA Playoffs. Jamal Murray was labeled as questionable before tip-off and we found out the verdict with the starting lineups being announced.

Rylan Stiles

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to close out the Denver Nuggets in this second-round series.

After the OKC Thunder survived an emotional Game 5, the two teams meet back up in Ball Arena on Thursday with the Denver Nuggets facing elimination. The Thunder are up 3-2 in this series and will be playing in the Paycom Center Sunday regardless of outcome tonight.

The question is will it be for Game 7 of this series or Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Both sides have stuck to its same starting five throughout the length of this series but just before tip-off, the Denver Nuggets added Jamal Murray to its injury report ahead of this win-or-stay-home affiar.

This created an interesting dynamic when pondering the Denver Nuggets' first five on the floor if Murray could not battle through this illness, as many expected he would. It would put plenty of pressure on interim bench boss David Adelman to make a save-saving adjustment to his shallow rotation.

Ultimately, that call did not have to be made as Murray will give it a go and start, as Denver aims to stave off elimination.

In the first five games of this series, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 stocks per game while shooting 39% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 87% at the charity stripe. If Murray is hampered by this illness at all, it could be a long night for the Nuggets. However, if the Kentucky product is able to put on a show, it would go down as one of the most iconic sports moments in Denver's history.

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, G

Christian Braun, G

Michael Porter Jr., F

Aaron Gordon, F

Nikola Jokic, C

What's next for this team will be written tonight with the results of this game. The OKC Thunder will be guaranteed a game on the home hardwood Sunday, May 18, with just the stakes changing based on tonight's results inside of Ball Arena.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

