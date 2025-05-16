OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to close out the Denver Nuggets in this second-round series.
After the OKC Thunder survived an emotional Game 5, the two teams meet back up in Ball Arena on Thursday with the Denver Nuggets facing elimination. The Thunder are up 3-2 in this series and will be playing in the Paycom Center Sunday regardless of outcome tonight.
The question is will it be for Game 7 of this series or Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves?
Both sides have stuck to its same starting five throughout the length of this series but just before tip-off, the Denver Nuggets added Jamal Murray to its injury report ahead of this win-or-stay-home affiar.
This created an interesting dynamic when pondering the Denver Nuggets' first five on the floor if Murray could not battle through this illness, as many expected he would. It would put plenty of pressure on interim bench boss David Adelman to make a save-saving adjustment to his shallow rotation.
Ultimately, that call did not have to be made as Murray will give it a go and start, as Denver aims to stave off elimination.
In the first five games of this series, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 stocks per game while shooting 39% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 87% at the charity stripe. If Murray is hampered by this illness at all, it could be a long night for the Nuggets. However, if the Kentucky product is able to put on a show, it would go down as one of the most iconic sports moments in Denver's history.
OKC Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
What's next for this team will be written tonight with the results of this game. The OKC Thunder will be guaranteed a game on the home hardwood Sunday, May 18, with just the stakes changing based on tonight's results inside of Ball Arena.