Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a massive matchup between the two Western Conference contenders with an injury report to match.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are going toe-to-toe in a game that can provide a statement for each side. A bout that, for better or worse, will go a long way in crowning the 2025 NBA MVP.

It is rare that these games that have longed been circled on the NBA calendar live up to the billing but that is exactly what fans have with this tilt as each team submitted clean injury reports for this point in the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Isaiah Hartenstein — Facial Fracutre: Available

Alex Ducas — G League: OUT

Ajay Mitchell — Toe: OUT

Nikola Topic — ACL: OUT

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Julian Strawther — Knee: OUT

Aaron Gordon — Ankle: Probable

DaRon Holmes II — Achilles: OUT

Trey Alexander — Available

Peyton Watson — Available

Zeke Nnaji — Available

Vlako Cancar — Available

PJ Hall — Available

These two teams are as healthy as can be for this contest which will be placed under a microscope and picked a part one way or the other post game and all throughout the day Monday. The rare but beautiful thing about this contest is the fact that these two squads get to rerack this matchup on Monday night inside the Paycom Center.

However, on the second night of a back-to-back, the injury report for that game suggests to be less appetizing as this one. it is rare that two elite teams in March get to go toe-to-toe at what should be considered full strength.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News