OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are going toe-to-toe in a game that can provide a statement for each side. A bout that, for better or worse, will go a long way in crowning the 2025 NBA MVP.
It is rare that these games that have longed been circled on the NBA calendar live up to the billing but that is exactly what fans have with this tilt as each team submitted clean injury reports for this point in the season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Isaiah Hartenstein — Facial Fracutre: Available
Alex Ducas — G League: OUT
Ajay Mitchell — Toe: OUT
Nikola Topic — ACL: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Julian Strawther — Knee: OUT
Aaron Gordon — Ankle: Probable
DaRon Holmes II — Achilles: OUT
Trey Alexander — Available
Peyton Watson — Available
Zeke Nnaji — Available
Vlako Cancar — Available
PJ Hall — Available
These two teams are as healthy as can be for this contest which will be placed under a microscope and picked a part one way or the other post game and all throughout the day Monday. The rare but beautiful thing about this contest is the fact that these two squads get to rerack this matchup on Monday night inside the Paycom Center.
However, on the second night of a back-to-back, the injury report for that game suggests to be less appetizing as this one. it is rare that two elite teams in March get to go toe-to-toe at what should be considered full strength.
