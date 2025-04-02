Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday Night with a prime time tip-off on ESPN. The NBA Injury Report is out for both sides as each make additions.

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Detroit Pistons in a matchup that will be showcased on National TV. The NBA on ESPN powers that be flexed this game into the late night slot, tipping off at 8:30 PM CT inside the Paycom Center.

The last time these foes faced off was in the Motor City, where the Thunder pulled away for a decisive win in the fourth quarter after a physical battle that ruffled some feathers in Detroit. These two teams play a harrassing style of defense that can wear on teams throughout a game.

This matchup will see a lengthy injury report, which includes a few suspensions that changes the dynamic of this tilt.

The Thunder are hoping to not only extend its 10 game winning streak but with the best cross-conference record already in hand, OKC can put an exclamation point on that record by only falling once to an Eastern Conference opponent this season with a season-series sweep of Detroit.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: Questionable

Alex Caruso –– Ankle: Questionable

Aaron Wiggins –– Achilles: OUT

Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT

Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT

Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT

Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham –– Doubtful: Calf

Tobias Harris –– Achilles: Probable

Ron Holland –– Suspension: OUT

Jaden Ivey –– Fibula: OUT

Isaiah Stewart –– Suspension: OUT

Marcus Sasser –– Suspension: OUT

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to head to Houston to take on the Houston Rockets for a one game road trip before returing to Bricktown to host the Los Angeles Lakers in a baseball-style series. That Lakers two game swing will wrap up the regular season home slate for the Thunder.

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

