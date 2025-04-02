OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Detroit Pistons in a matchup that will be showcased on National TV. The NBA on ESPN powers that be flexed this game into the late night slot, tipping off at 8:30 PM CT inside the Paycom Center.
The last time these foes faced off was in the Motor City, where the Thunder pulled away for a decisive win in the fourth quarter after a physical battle that ruffled some feathers in Detroit. These two teams play a harrassing style of defense that can wear on teams throughout a game.
This matchup will see a lengthy injury report, which includes a few suspensions that changes the dynamic of this tilt.
The Thunder are hoping to not only extend its 10 game winning streak but with the best cross-conference record already in hand, OKC can put an exclamation point on that record by only falling once to an Eastern Conference opponent this season with a season-series sweep of Detroit.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: Questionable
Alex Caruso –– Ankle: Questionable
Aaron Wiggins –– Achilles: OUT
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT
Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT
Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT
Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham –– Doubtful: Calf
Tobias Harris –– Achilles: Probable
Ron Holland –– Suspension: OUT
Jaden Ivey –– Fibula: OUT
Isaiah Stewart –– Suspension: OUT
Marcus Sasser –– Suspension: OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to head to Houston to take on the Houston Rockets for a one game road trip before returing to Bricktown to host the Los Angeles Lakers in a baseball-style series. That Lakers two game swing will wrap up the regular season home slate for the Thunder.