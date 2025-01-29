OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors [1/29]: Updated NBA Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center to put a bow on a two-game road trip. After two days off, the Thunder hold the rest advantage over the Warriors.
Oklahoma City last played on Sunday, when it downed the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. Golden State was in action last night toppling the Utah Jazz and now enter this game on the second night of a back-to-back with a perfectly .500 record.
The second night of the back-to-back left the Warriors injury report in flux and this afternoon the Bay Arena Ballers released its first edition.
Updated NBA Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Golden State Warriors
- Steph Curry (Knee) Probable
- Draymond Green (Calf) OUT
- Jonathan Kuminga (Ankle) OUT
Updated NBA Odds:
The FanDuel line opened with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a ten point favorite. The Thunder money line is sitting at a -480 and the total over/under is 225 points. That spread has held true throughout the day but gets updated frequently prior to the opening tip-off.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head home to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday - playing just three games in the midst of a ten day stretch.
