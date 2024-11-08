OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday to open up a six game home stand inside the Paycom Center. While the Thunder are off to a historic 7-1 start this season, they are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the year suffered on Wednesday in Denver. Houston comes in witha 5-3 record, riding a two game winning streak feeling as though they are hitting their stride.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to tighten up defensively after their worst showing of the season, letting up 124 points to the Denver Nuggets in regulation during Wednesday's loss. The Thunder will look to take advantage of the Rockets lack of table setters baiting turnovers and have a few options to leave on the perimeter living with 3-point heaves.
If Steven Adams is able to go in this game, the calculus changes a little bit. No matter how you slice it at that point, Houston has the clear front court advantage given the run of injuries Oklahoma City is slogging through. Ousmane Dieng certainly can't battle Adams with the secondary lineups, and Sengun-Adams combo would be a spacing nightmare which could help the Thunder, but also win Houston nearly every rebound you would assume.
Typically, role players shoot better at home and if the Thunder catch fire from deep it would be difficult for the Rockets to keep pace.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (7-1) vs. Houston Rockets (5-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Houston Rockets
- Steven Adams (Knee) Questionable
- Cam Whitmore (G League) OUT
- Nate Williams (G League) OUT
- N'Faly Dante (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
As the Oklahoma City Thunder seek a bounce back against the Houston Rockets, this is just the beginning of the Thunder home stand. Up next, Oklahoma City will play host to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
