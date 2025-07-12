OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Summer League Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Summer League session down in Las Vegas, NV. This will serve as a Finals rematch in terms of laundry, though, the possible participants don't have much overlap.
Ajay Mitchell and Johnny Furphy are the lone members of either side who saw NBA Finals action just a few weeks ago. However, familiar names include OKC Blue standouts Hunter Maldonado and Buddy Boeheim, each playing for Indiana's summer squad.
Here is everything you need to know about Game five of the Thunder's Summer League tour.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 183.5 points.
What to Watch For:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to enjoy seeing Nikola Topic back on the floor after spending a year rehabbing an ACL injury. Topic has shown flashes of what he can add to the Bricktown ballers and if he continues to play in this game he will be the obvious story.
Ajay Mitchell has been the best player on the floor in each summer league game and that trend will continue today if he is in Oklahoma City's lineup. While watching Mitchell will net nothing new for Oklahoma City observers, it would create some interesting basketball in this setting.
Chris Youngblood shot the lights out of the gym in his first Vegas showing and with the Thunder having an open two-way spot his ability to produce at this stage could raise some eyebrows.
VEGAS RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-0)
INJURIES:
During NBA Summer League there are no official injury reports. The annoucement of the starting lineup though will reveal a lot about who is playing in this affair when it comes to NBA contracted players.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
The Pavillon - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBATV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a Summer League grind already having four games behind them, this marking their fifth overall but still three more to go. While you can't take much of anything away from these affairs, it is fun to see basketball again before it goes away until October.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.