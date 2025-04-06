OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a must see game on Sunday afternoon. This game will be shown on NBA TV and will serve as a fun baseline for these two new look opponents as each team is as healthy as can be at this stage in the season.
This is the first meeting since the Lakers swung the Luka Doncic trade and the first tilt between these two teams since before Thanksgiving. A game in which the Thunder did not have Chet Holmgren nor Aex Caruso as they return to the lineup tonight.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: OUT
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT
Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT
Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT
Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
Maxi Kleber –– Foot: OUT
LeBron James –– Groin: Probable
Up next, these two sides get together again in a baseball style series that wraps up on Tuesday in the Paycom Center. That game has the chance to quickly lose its luster as each side will have to manage the front end of a back-to-back set.
The Purple and Gold head to Dallas for Luka Doncic's first game back in the American Airlines Center since the trade and the Thunder head to the valley to take on the Suns. It seems likely the Lakers would rest a ton of players in preparation to be there at ful strength for Doncic in his return game to Dallas.