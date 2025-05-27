OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. It has been a series that the Oklahoma City Thunder have controlled, winning the first two games in the Paycom Center before suffering a 42-point loss to the Timberwolves inside the Target Center on Saturday night.
That lopsided loss has forced the public conversation to do a 180 on this seires, while the Thunder are still in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead, if the Timberwolves can even the best-of-7 set up a two games each, then it is a whole new ball game entering Game 5 inside the Paycom Center.
The Thunder will look to bounce back in Game 4 and grab a stranglehold of this series by heading up 3-1 in the series and, for all intents and purposes, ending the series, given how Oklahoma City has navigated this season.
Oklahoma City has yet to lose two straight games in the postseason and only did it twice during the regular season. The Thunder have been able to respond to losses consistently and need to do it once more to create separation in this series.
For Minnesota, this game is vastly important as protecting home court is a requirement for the Timberwolves after dropping the first two road games.
The Thunder have to be able to handle the first punch thrown by the Timberwolves in front of a rocking crowd at the Target Center.
There have been plenty of questions on the lone off day around the Thunder's starting lineup. The Thunder have gone with the same group to tip-off games all playoffs, but many suggest Oklahoma City should pivot away from its double-big lineup in this series against Minnesota.
NBA Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F/C
Isaiah Hartenstein, F/C
Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup
Mike Conley, G
Anthony Edwards, G
Jaden McDaniels, F
Julius Randle, F
Rudy Gobert, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves shift this series back to the Paycom Center for a pivotal Game 5 that could be a close-out game for the Thunder or a swing game that will go along ways in deciding this set if the Timberwolves can pull even tonight.