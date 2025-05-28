OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves How to Watch Game 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Game 5 can serve as a closeout game for the Thunder in this series, wit ha 3-1 advantage following the Thunder's impressive Game 4 win to fend off the Timberwolves' hot shooting night from its role players.
Minnesota has to stave off elimination in this game to keep hope alive of its quest for the Timberwolves first Finals bid in franchise history. On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to break through with the youngest team in the playoff field and make its second appearance in the NBA Finals, first since 2012.
These two teams are fully healthy entering this game and as the old adage goes, the closeout games are the toughest to win. Playing in the Paycom Center should give the OKC Thunder a boost. Here is how to watch the pivotal Game 5.
How to Watch Game 5
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 28
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2
Total points: Over/Under 220.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -340
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either head to Minneapolis to continue this series with the Timberwolves for game 6 on Friday night. Or the THunder will enjoy a week off before the start of the NBA Finals on June 5.