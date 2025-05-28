Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves How to Watch Game 5

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals here is how to watch this matchup.

Rylan Stiles

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts with forward Jalen Williams (8) in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Game 5 can serve as a closeout game for the Thunder in this series, wit ha 3-1 advantage following the Thunder's impressive Game 4 win to fend off the Timberwolves' hot shooting night from its role players.

Minnesota has to stave off elimination in this game to keep hope alive of its quest for the Timberwolves first Finals bid in franchise history. On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to break through with the youngest team in the playoff field and make its second appearance in the NBA Finals, first since 2012.

These two teams are fully healthy entering this game and as the old adage goes, the closeout games are the toughest to win. Playing in the Paycom Center should give the OKC Thunder a boost. Here is how to watch the pivotal Game 5.

How to Watch Game 5

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 28

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Total points: Over/Under 220.5, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -340

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either head to Minneapolis to continue this series with the Timberwolves for game 6 on Friday night. Or the THunder will enjoy a week off before the start of the NBA Finals on June 5.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

