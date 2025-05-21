OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups Game 1
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Minnesota Timberwolves to open up the Western Conference Finals inside the Paycom Center on Tuesday.
This marks the first trip to the Western Conference Finals for the Thunder since 2016 and the second straight apperance in this setting for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are seeking its first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have kept the same starting five for the length of the postseason to date with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein the first to touch the floor. However, many believe this is a chance for the Thunder to go back to its single big lineup. That is the first chess match of the series everyone is looking forward to.
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered this tilt with less question marks in its starting five itself and more on the work load of its rotation. How often can Mike Conley play in this series against the Thunder defense? Naz Reid has been stellar against the Thunder, could his minutes increase? Would the Timberwolves be willing to toss Jaylen Clark into this rotation after only playing him six postseason minutes due to his defensive prowess against Gilgeous-Alexander?
NBA Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder starting line
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards, G
Mike Conley, G
Jaden McDaniels, F
Julius Randle, F
Rudy Gobert, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of this series on Thursday night inside the Paycom Center.