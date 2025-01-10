OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks [1/10]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New York Knicks in the final game of the season series, this time in New York. The Thunder are 1-0 against the Knicks, after a come from behind win launched its winning streak to 14 straight at the time.
Oklahoma City now walks into the Garden short handed, which is not a recipe for success against a title contender, on paper. However, Vegas still believes in the Thunder's ability to pull off another win.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride (Hamstring) Questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Knee) Questionable
- Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) OUT
- Kevin McCullar (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder started the day as two-and-a-half-point favorites according to Fanduel, with the line shifting to a four-point spread favoring the OKC Thunder.
This updated line makes the eyes pop, what does vegas know? These two teams played down to the wire a week ago, you imagine it will be a closer game - perhaps a scoreboard flipping game - in New York, why did the Thunder's advantage grow overnight? Especially with Towns tabbed as questionable this is really interesting line movement.
