OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks [1/10]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New York Knicks in a rematch of last weeks fantastic contest. The Thunder hope for a season series sweep while the Knicks are vying for a sweep.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New York Knicks in the final game of the season series, this time in New York. The Thunder are 1-0 against the Knicks, after a come from behind win launched its winning streak to 14 straight at the time.

Oklahoma City now walks into the Garden short handed, which is not a recipe for success against a title contender, on paper. However, Vegas still believes in the Thunder's ability to pull off another win.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
  • Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
  • Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT

New York Knicks

  • Miles McBride (Hamstring) Questionable
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (Knee) Questionable
  • Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) OUT
  • Kevin McCullar (GL) OUT

Updated Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder started the day as two-and-a-half-point favorites according to Fanduel, with the line shifting to a four-point spread favoring the OKC Thunder.

This updated line makes the eyes pop, what does vegas know? These two teams played down to the wire a week ago, you imagine it will be a closer game - perhaps a scoreboard flipping game - in New York, why did the Thunder's advantage grow overnight? Especially with Towns tabbed as questionable this is really interesting line movement.

