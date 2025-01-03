OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a 13 game winning streak - the longest in franchise history - and will face its toughest test to date against the New York Knicks, owners of a nine game winning streak.
These are two NBA finals contenders squaring off in the Paycom Center in the midst of the Thunder's five-game home stand. Oklahoma City is on the second night of a back to back, while the Knicks have been out of action since Wednesday's win over the Utah Jazz.
Though, there is a slight hiccup on the Knicks injury report, which could suck some of the life out of this game.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites against the New York Knicks, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Isaiah Hartenstein is going to have his hands full against his former squad. While the Oklahoma City Thunder will assuredly switch-everything and be comfortable with unorthadox matchups it will be the seven-footer on Karl-Anthony Towns. The new Knicks big man is the reigning Eastern Conference player of the month, for good reason. With his ability to play in the pick-and-roll with guard Jalen Brunson, Hartenstein and Jalen Williams will have a tough task containing KAT.
Oklahoma City has to see an MVP-level performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after perfectly executing the front end of a back-to-back. The Thunder superstar - who took home Player of the Month honors for the Western Conference - played just 30 minutes against the LA Clippers, none of which came in the final 12 minutes. His scoring efforts will be needed for an offensive without consistent shooting against an athletic Knicks defense.
Jalen Williams has to be the co-star he is billed as, with Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges taking turns harrassing Gilgeous-Alexander, if the Santa Clara product can take some pressure off his superstar with a big game.
While Oklahoma City has gotten away with it as of late - to the tune of 13 straight wins - the Thunder have to shoot the ball at a high-clip from 3-point land to down the Knicks.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5) vs. New York Knicks (24-10)
INJURIES:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back, so they have not released an offical NBA injury report. However, here is there last submitted report.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson (Calf) questionable
- Miles McBride (Hamstring) Questionable
- Mitchell Robinson (ankle) OUT
- Kevin McCullar Jr. (GL) OUT
- Pacome Dadiet (GL) OUT
- Ariel Hukporti (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New York Knicks in the biggest game of the season. The Thunder are riding a 13 game winning streak with hte Knicks on a nine game winning streak. The Thunder are finally going up against a fully healthy squad, while the Knicks have a formula that could disrupt things for OKC.
Up next, the Thunder close out this five game home stand by hosting the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.
