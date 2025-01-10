OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Game Preview, How to Watch, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to bounce back from its first regular season loss in over a month on Friday in New York. After the Thunder's 15-game winning streak was snapped, life gets no easier for Oklahoma City taking on the contending Knicks for the second time in a week.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the New York Knicks, and the total over/under is 235 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to get a better-than-average shooting night from beyond the arc to compete on the road. The Knicks are a top-notch team and at home should play even better than they did in the Paycom Center. Without a barrage of triples, it will be tough to stay afloat in New York.
Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to shoulder the load on offense, this is typically but at times Williams' production can be hit or miss. In the magical Garden, though, there have been a number of examples of players their caliber catching fire in New York for a special game. It will take a special effort tonight to get back in the win column.
Isaiah Hartenstein has to play to the level he did in the last meeting defensively. Some of the biggest moments of the Thunder's win over the Knicks came with Hartenstein making plays on that end. Stifiling a triple on an island, blitzing Brunson into a turnover, swatting shots at the rim, it will take all of that to pull out another win.
Oklahoma City has to capitalize on bench minutes against New York. Sure, role players do play better at home - and it would be tough for the Knicks bench to play any worse than they did in Oklahoma City - but the Thunder have a clear depth advantage that must shine in this game.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) vs. New York Knicks (25-13)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride (Hamstring) Questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Knee) Questionable
- Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) OUT
- Kevin McCullar (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, January 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New York Knicks in a stretch of five games all against legit title contenders. The OKC Thunder got the better end of the Knicks in Oklahoma City last week and set their sights to a season series sweep over New York.
Oklahoma City will get a break next game, taking on the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Sunday.
