OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic [12/19]: Updated Injury Reports, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic are just hours away from going toe-to-toe in the regular season, with the NBA Cup behind them. The Thunder lost to the Bucks on Tuesday, in a game that does not count in the regular season standings, while the Magic have not played since Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks.
This afternoon, each team issued a fresh injury report including an important piece receiving a downgrade for Orlando.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Orlando Magic:
- Paolo Banchero (Right Oblique) OUT
- Franz Wagner (Right Oblique) OUT
- Gary Harris (Hamstring) OUT
- Mac McClung (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma 'City Thunder opened up as a seven point favorite this morning over the Orlando Magic according to FanDuel. That line is now down to the Thunder favored by six and a half points in Orlando on National Television.
The Thunder are fresh off a beat down issued by the Bucks on Tuesday - which does not count in the standings but down count on taxing Oklahoma City who now play three games in four nights skipping a trio of time zones.
Oklahoma City has to avoid coming out flat and has to shoot better than it did on Tuesday to get a win over a scrappy Magic squad capable of winning without its stars.
