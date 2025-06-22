OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 7 Live Updates
On Sunday evening, the final NBA game of the 2024-25 season will be played.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will face off in a fateful Game 7, with the winner coming away with everything, and the loser nothing.
The series has been close as a whole, with each team grabbing momentum at various points. The Pacers stunned in Game 1 with a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner, with the team's grappling back-and-forth until OKC eventually won two in a row. A Pacers blowout in Game 6, though, would force the final game of the season.
In order to come away with their first championship since relocation, the Thunder will need to be sharp, starting with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Here are live updates for Game 7 between Oklahoma City and Indiana:
First Quarter: Thunder 25, Pacers 22
Both teams settled into the game with a decent shot-making rhythm, with Indiana looking the more comfortable team early. On back-to-back 3-pointers from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers would go up, 11-6.
The Thunder would crawl back with free throws, but yet another Haliburton 3-pointer would make it 14-10. Out of a timeout, OKC guard Alex Caruso would nail two triples of his own, making it 16-14 in favor of the home team.
Mid-way through the game, Indiana star Haliburton — who had a game-high 11 points — appeared to suffer a serious lower leg injury, promptly being helped to the locker-room.
The Thunder would see slightly improved play to end the frame, taking a three-point lead into the second quarter. News has not been released on Haliburton's official status, but it appears he won't return to the game.
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter: