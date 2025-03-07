Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers with a laundry list of an injury report that takes any luster out of the contest. What to watch for against the Blazers for a depleted OKC Thunder squad.

Rylan Stiles

Nov 20, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a grueling stretch, which saw eight games spread across 13 days and seven cities to the tune of a 7-1 record. Oklahoma City returns home to open up a three game homestand and get its first elongated stay in Bricktown since the All-Star Break.

The Thunder Will take this game to rest some key players including four of its five starters with Holmgren questionable and five rotational pieces sidelined in total.

As Oklahoma City plays catch up on rest, the Portland Trail Blazers are scrapping for a play-in bid as they sit four games out of the play-in tournament but expectations remain that the Dallas Mavericks will sink down the NBA standings as the injuries pile up for the Mavs.

This would be a critical win for Portland to pull out in its quest to return to the postseason and would take a gutsy effort for Oklahoma City to capture a victory.

OKC Thunder, Portland Trail Blazer
Jan 26, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) dives for a loose ball during the second half against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 226.5 points, according to FanDuel.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are goiung to need Aaron Wiggins to have a massive scoring game with its top two options out. While the Maryland product is capable, after posting a 40 point game earlier this season, this game will be different with him at the top of the scouting report. How Wiggins settles into the game will be key for Oklahoma City's offense.

The Thunder need a massive 3-point game with the likes of Isaiah Joe dropping in triples at every turn to form any semblance of offense for Oklahoma City.

OKC is down two of its best defenders and at least one of its two top centers, but the path to victory for the Thunder remains on that end of the floor. if the Thunder can turn this game into a rock fight and turn Portland over early and often leading to easy fast break points, Oklahoma City will have a chance.

This game will likely come down to which side has a surprising performance to lead the way. This will be a great chance for the likes of Ousmane Deing, Dillon Jones or Branden Carlson to have an eye-popping night.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (51-11) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (28-35)

INJURIES:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Rest) OUT
  • Jalen Williams (Wrist) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Nasal Fracture, re-injury) OUT
  • Lu Dort (Right Patellofemoral Soreness) OUT
  • Cason Wallace (knee Contusion) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (lower leg) Questionable
  • Branden Carlson (G League) Probable
  • Dillon Jones (G League) Probable

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Robert Williams III (Knee) OUT
  • Matisse Thybulle (Ankle) OUT
  • Deandre Ayton (Calf) OUT
  • Dalano Blanton (Personal) OUT
  • Jerami Grant (Knee) Questionable
  • Deni Avdija (Quad) Questionable

Check out  later today for an updated injury report.

WHEN:

Friday, March 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

The Oklahoma City Thunder are resting its starters and key rotational players against the Portland Trail Blazers which makes winning this game an uphill battle, as the scrappy Trail Blazers hope to make a play-in push as Dallas is submerged by injuries.

Up next, the OKC Thunder will play host to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 12 PM CT on ABC on the front end of a back-to-back set against Denver, the two re-rack the contest Monday inside the Paycom Center on NBATV.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News