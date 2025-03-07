OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a grueling stretch, which saw eight games spread across 13 days and seven cities to the tune of a 7-1 record. Oklahoma City returns home to open up a three game homestand and get its first elongated stay in Bricktown since the All-Star Break.
The Thunder Will take this game to rest some key players including four of its five starters with Holmgren questionable and five rotational pieces sidelined in total.
As Oklahoma City plays catch up on rest, the Portland Trail Blazers are scrapping for a play-in bid as they sit four games out of the play-in tournament but expectations remain that the Dallas Mavericks will sink down the NBA standings as the injuries pile up for the Mavs.
This would be a critical win for Portland to pull out in its quest to return to the postseason and would take a gutsy effort for Oklahoma City to capture a victory.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 226.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are goiung to need Aaron Wiggins to have a massive scoring game with its top two options out. While the Maryland product is capable, after posting a 40 point game earlier this season, this game will be different with him at the top of the scouting report. How Wiggins settles into the game will be key for Oklahoma City's offense.
The Thunder need a massive 3-point game with the likes of Isaiah Joe dropping in triples at every turn to form any semblance of offense for Oklahoma City.
OKC is down two of its best defenders and at least one of its two top centers, but the path to victory for the Thunder remains on that end of the floor. if the Thunder can turn this game into a rock fight and turn Portland over early and often leading to easy fast break points, Oklahoma City will have a chance.
This game will likely come down to which side has a surprising performance to lead the way. This will be a great chance for the likes of Ousmane Deing, Dillon Jones or Branden Carlson to have an eye-popping night.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (51-11) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (28-35)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Rest) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Nasal Fracture, re-injury) OUT
- Lu Dort (Right Patellofemoral Soreness) OUT
- Cason Wallace (knee Contusion) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (lower leg) Questionable
- Branden Carlson (G League) Probable
- Dillon Jones (G League) Probable
Portland Trail Blazers
- Robert Williams III (Knee) OUT
- Matisse Thybulle (Ankle) OUT
- Deandre Ayton (Calf) OUT
- Dalano Blanton (Personal) OUT
- Jerami Grant (Knee) Questionable
- Deni Avdija (Quad) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, March 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are resting its starters and key rotational players against the Portland Trail Blazers which makes winning this game an uphill battle, as the scrappy Trail Blazers hope to make a play-in push as Dallas is submerged by injuries.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will play host to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 12 PM CT on ABC on the front end of a back-to-back set against Denver, the two re-rack the contest Monday inside the Paycom Center on NBATV.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.