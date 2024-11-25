OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting a critical road swing on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. The Thunder will take on the Warriors, Lakers and Rockets following this game which could give an idea of how Oklahoma City stacks up in the conference after their run of injuries.
The Sacramento Kings come into this game on the second night of a back to back while the Thunder have enjoyed four days off.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4-point favorites to/against the Kings, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to play Isaiah Hartenstein 28-30-plus minutes as they did in his season debut. That rim protection and rebounding will be critical to combat Sabonis. It also allows OKC's perimeter defenders to hound their matchups on the outside leading to deflections and steals to discombobulate the Kings offense.
Oklahoma City also has to shoot the ball from the outside which has been inconsistent to this point this season. The key to winning on the road in a tough enviorment will be shot making as the role players play off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Lu Dort has to be back on track. There is no question what he is capable of on De'Aaron Fox on the defensive end, but offensively he has hit a mini-slump that must be overcame on Monday.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (12-4) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-8)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Calf) Questionable
Sacramento Kings:
The Kings are on the second night of a back to back after hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. They will not release an official injury report until Monday afternoon. Here is the injury report that the Kings submitted for Sunday's game.
- Devin Carter (Shoulder) OUT
- Mason Jones (Hamstring) OUT
- Malik Monk (Ankle) OUT
- Isaac Jones (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Crawford (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Golden ONE Center - Sacramento, CA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting a pivotal Western Conference road trip. How they navigate this stretch without key rotational pieces could define the new expectations for this bunch. If they rip off .500 or better record? Things are look good. If they stumble, the Thunder may need to readjust the regular season standard. Up next, the Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
