OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Games Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will tango in San Antonio. The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back after a massive win in Memphis, while the Thunder own a rest advantage but are on the front end of a back-to-back set before playing Houston on Monday.
The Thunder's injury report grows with with two key rotational pieces missing and the Spurs are without its star Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the year, taking the muster out of a Nationally Televised contest.
Oklahoma City has gone 1-1 against the San Antonio Spurs to this point in the season, making this the rubber match for the season-series.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs, and the total over/under is 236 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to stifle the San Antonio Spurs offense early and often and force turnovers to create easy offense on the other end. If OKC can avoid letting San Antonio get comfortable on the offensive end, they should be able to live up to cruise to a win with a rest advantage.
If the Thunder can knock down its 3-point shots, it will put the Spurs behind the eight ball, without Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort will have to build on his strong performance from Friday to help shoulder the load beyond the arc for Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams getting into a scoring zone would be too much for San Antonio to match with Victor Wembanyama sidelined for the rest of the season.
The Thunder's secondary unit has to lock down Stephon Castle, if he can not get goign, the Spurs would be sent into a scoring lull that would allow Oklahoma City to swell a lead.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (48-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-33)
INJURIES:
Note: The San Antonio Spurs are on the back end of a back-to-back set after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis. The Spurs will not update an injury report until Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Back) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) Questionable
- Branden Carlson (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
San Antonio Spurs
No Injury Report Yet
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to get a win in San Antonio despite its lengthy injury report. The Thunder will be on the front end of a back-to-back before taking on the Houston Rockets on Monday inside the Paycom Center on Monday.
