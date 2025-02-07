OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors [2/7}: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors in what will be a must-watch game in Bricktown. The final contest of a four-game homestand, Oklahoma City sees Chet Holmgren return to the fold. This will give the Thunder its first look at the Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein pairing.
Holmgren returns for the first time since suffering a hip fracture on Nov. 10, but the Thunder are still without Cason Wallace as he deals with a shoulder strain.
Oklahoma City are heavy favorites against Toronto who sees seven players listed as out as they reel from a trade-heavy deadline. Brandon Ingram will not make his Raptors debut tonight as he nurses an ankle injury.
NBA Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett (Concussion Protocol) OUT
- Jakob Poetltl (Hip) OUT
- Ulrich Chomche (GL) OUT
- AJ Lawson (GL) OUT
- PJ Tucker (Not with the team) OUT
- James Wiseman (Not with the team) OUT
- Brandon Ingram (Ankle) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors in what will be a contest that should be a lopsided win for the OKC Thunder. The Thunder are also getting a look at Chet Holmgren back in action for the first time and his pairing with Isaiah Hartenstein. The line began with the Thunder favored by 19.5 points according to Fanduel, and has remained steady since despite the updated injury report.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.