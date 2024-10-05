Thunder Want to See Higher 3-Point Value From Rising Star
A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, leading the league in percentages from beyond the arc. While it was not on many attempts, it was still the league best in efficiency.
Two of the best examples of this were rising star Jalen Williams and swiss-army knife Aaron Wiggins. Williams shot 42 percent from beyond the arc on three attempts per game. Wiggins posted a jaw-dropping 49 percent from 3-point land on just under two attempts per game.
The Oklahoma City Thunder want to see each player increase their volume of shots from distant, which bench boss Mark Daigneault discussed at training camp this week.
"You kinda let the efficiency tell you who can handle more. When a guy is doing something efficiently, that's usually a good sign that you can stretch them a little more," Daigneault said. "You can increase the challenge point."
This is a challenge Wiggins is ready for as he enters year four in the NBA with a more steady role and a fresh contract.
“I kinda see the percentages and you look at all those things and the efficiency and it makes sense you can find more shots and get those opportunities," Wiggins said. "Still have that mindset of trying to find those and play within the offense.”
