OKC Thunder Potential Western Conference Finals Schedule Released
You can never look ahead in the NBA, the league comes at you fast with the next emotional swing –– good and bad –– lingering around the corner.
On Wednesday, it was all good news for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who ousted the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to advance to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals berth.
The No. 6-seeded T-Wolves dispatched of the No. 7-seeded Warriors in five games as Golden State was flat-footed in this series played almost entirely without superstar and NBA legend Steph Curry.
Never the less, you never apologize for a win in this league and Minnesota displayed great mental maturity to handle the Warriors swiftly and now relishes in rest as the league puts out the start times for the next round.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a knock-down, drag-out series that sees the Bricktown Ballers leading three games to two heading back to the Mile High City for Game 6.
The Thunder have a chance to end this second-round series in Game 6 on Thursday. If that goal is accomplished, here is the Western Conference Finals slate.
- Game 1: May 18, Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center
- Game 2: May 20, Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center
- Game 3: May 24, Oklahoma City @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 4: May 26, Oklahoma City @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 5: May 28, Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center
- Game 6: May 30, Oklahoma City @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 7: June 1, Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota, Target Center
If this series goes the distance, no matter who wins the decisive Game 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals beginning on May 20.
- Game 1: May 20, Oklahoma City/Denver vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center/Ball Arena
- Game 2: May 22, Oklahoma City/Denver vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center/Ball Arena
- Game 3: May 24: Oklahoma City/Denver @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 4: May 26: Oklahoma City/Denver @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 5: May 28, Oklahoma City/Denver vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center/Ball Arena
- Game 6: May 30, Oklahoma City/Denver @ Minnesota, Target Center
- Game 7: June 1, Oklahoma City/Denver vs. Minnesota, Paycom Center/Ball Arena
For the first time in this series, a team faces elimination. Denver will attempt to stave off the Thunder and push this series to the weekend in Bricktown. Game 6 tips off at 7:30 PM CT on TNT.