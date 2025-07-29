OKC Thunder Will be Team to Beat Next Season
In winning the NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a perfect rebuild, riding the talent of a roster acquired on all three fronts: the trade market, free agency and draft.
Things fell perfectly into place for the Thunder last season, culminating with a Finals win over the Pacers for the organization’s first title since relocation. Led by General Manager Sam Presti, they built it brick by brick, trading for MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander early in his career, developing a host of talented draftees, and grabbing vital pieces last offseason.
They didn’t just win the title, they dominated, setting a host of regular season and postseason records in the process.
As with any title team, the Thunder have now set the standard for both team-building and on-court play. Having retained their talent and still owning a host of future draft selections, OKC remains a competitor next season and beyond. And other teams will be looking to replicate their success. Not only is OKC set to get every team’s best shot nightly — something that could take its toll in an 82-game-plus season — teams could be built with them in mind.
Simply acquiring talent has been the strategy for years, but now organizations could look to create rosters built to withstand the Thunder’s onslaught. Adding lengthy point-of-attack defenders to combat SGA’s mid-range prowess, bolstering a frontcourt to battle OKC’s 7-footers, and generally building out a two-way roster that’s deep enough to weather the Thunder’s storm.
Even with the entire league hunting the Thunder, there's a chance OKC could keep its status as top dog next season.
OKC's longevity as a titan is obviously something to be monitored. A team hasn't repeated in nearly a decade since the Steph Curry and Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors. But it seems Presti and co. have been something to last in locking up the core of SGA, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren for the foreseeable future.
For now, the offseason churns on as other teams league-wide continue to build our their rosters for a 2025-26 campaign.