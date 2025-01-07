OKC Thunder's Win Over Boston Celtics Upped Championship Likelihood
To bring its record to a staggering 30-5, the Oklahoma City Thunder had about the most statement win it could possibly find — defeating the reigning champion Boston Celtics 105-92.
After a competitive first half that had the Thunder trailing 65-55, the tide quickly turned after halftime. From then on, Oklahoma City outscored Boston 50-27. It was a stifling defensive performance, noticeably holding Jaylen Brown to a total of zero points in the second half after he entered it with 21.
A total of 15 straight wins and quality wins over some of the NBA's best teams have put the Thunder on the radar of everyone if it already hasn't before. It has a commanding lead in the Western Conference that doesn't seem like it'll shake anytime soon, and aside from potentially the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics are the most dangerous threat in the East.
This is unmarked territory for Oklahoma City, despite years of playoff contention. Not many teams have reached the record it currently has now — not even its own self. It has a defense performing at a historical level, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently an MVP frontrunner.
Everything seems to be building to something special. The Thunder was eliminated in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks this season, but that was the first time the core experienced the playoffs at its true form. With a year under its belt and progression from the talent down the roster, it is much more capable of making a deep run in the playoffs.
Oklahoma City is making a historic run, and it isn't even at its 100% form. Chet Holmgren has been out of action since Nov. 10, and newcomer Alex Caruso has missed time off and on due to injuries. To be this dominant, given those circumstances, only makes how much of a force it could be more intriguing.
Eventually, the Thunder will lose a game. Going 77-5 has never been done before, and even if it can't seem to be beaten now, that's out of the cards. It's impossible to predict what exact shape it'll be in come April, but in the present moment, there isn't a team that seems as much of bonafide Finals team as it is now, and things should only improve once Holmgren is on the floor again.
Boston was just another test to see just how legitimate Oklahoma City is, and it passed with flying colors.
"I like to play against, go against the best and see where I stand, how good I really am. That's all it comes down to," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Like coach (Mark Daigneault) said, (the Celtics) have done things that we've dreamt about doing, and there's no way to get there without playing against teams and competing against teams like that. That's what I wake up for, what I play the game for."
The Cavaliers will be a set of challenges in their own to overcome at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road, but the Thunder has yet to back down against teams on its same playing field. If Oklahoma City does come away with a win, the conversation around the next NBA champion is only going to be more dominated by it.
