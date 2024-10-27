OKC Thunder Wing Inks Multi-Year Shoe Deal with Under Armour
On Thursday, Nick DePaula reported that Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Under Armour.
According to DePaula, Wiggins will launch an AAU team in his home state of North Carolina that will compete on the Under Armour circuit, as part of the deal.
Wiggins will join other high-profile NBA players like Stephen Curry, De'Aaron Fox and Jarace Walker on Under Armour's roster. Wiggins is the second Thunder player on the current team to ink a shoe deal after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a signature shoe deal with Converse back in April.
At 26-years-old, the deal comes at the start of Wiggins' fourth season in the NBA. Last year, the former Maryland standout averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 56.2% from the floor and 49.2% from 3-point range.
Wiggins was rewarded over the offseason with a five-year, $47-million contract that is set to keep him in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future.
In his first two games since receiving the extension, Wiggins has picked up right where he left off as one of the Thunder's most versatile options off the bench. Against Denver, the talented wing went 7-of-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
In OKC's second contest against the Bulls, Wiggins was 4-of-7 from the field and finished with eight points, three rebounds one assist and one steal.
A 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Wiggins spent three years with the Terrapins before being selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Of the four players Sam Presti and company acquired during the aforementioned draft, Wiggins is the only one who remains on the roster after Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were all traded.
