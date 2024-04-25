Oklahoma City's Big Three Asserts Itself in Game 2 Victory
The Oklahoma City Thunder's big three is the antithesis of Kendrick Lamar's latest hit, "Like That."
"F— the big three ... it's just big me."
Lamar might be firing shots at two of his biggest peers in the rap game in Drake and J. Cole, but Oklahoma City's trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams is simultaneously coming together at its strongest as the NBA playoffs roll on.
Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously an MVP candidate that is leading the wave of success the Thunder is currently experiencing, but as Holmgren alluded to following its 32-point win in Game 2 over the New Orleans Pelicans, the 25-year-old is "too humble to say it." Nobody in the Oklahoma City locker room is trying to one-up each other or prove they're the best, it's just a tight-knit group of mostly young talent trying to compete for the same prize — an NBA Championship.
Last night was a step forward in proving that, as the Thunder took a 2-0 lead in the series off the backs of its leading trio's combined 80 points of a total of 124. They were dominant throughout the entire game, scoring the ball at an extremely efficient rate and granting a strong defensive effort. The Pelicans stood little to no chance at stopping them, making Oklahoma City all the more confident for an eventual series win.
Game 1 didn't treat Gilgeous-Alexander as kindly as expected, but he proved why he is at the forefront of a tight race for the MVP award. The guard put up 33 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals on ridiculous 13-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He only needed four free throws to reach that number, instead flexing his scoring muscles outside of the paint.
That performance was Gilgeous-Alexander's true statement to the league on the playoff stage that he should be considered one of the best players in the world. He's the vessel that drives the Thunder to the high levels it reaches, but even so, he needs his co-stars to be there for him.
Holmgren had an impressive playoff debut on Sunday, but Game 2 was an even better outing for the rookie. He dropped 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 9-of-13 shooting, three of which came from behind the arc. Although his frame had been questioned against a bigger center in Jonas Valanciunas, bigger doesn't always mean better.
The 21-year-old through two games has a +/- of +30, completely blowing Valanciunas' -16 out of the water. Oklahoma City is considerably winning the battle inside the paint, even if the counting stats haven't truly showed it.
Last but not least, J-Dub. The man who has convinced fans to bark with him tore it up last night, recording 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal on 10-of-17 shooting. His offense was great, but he also showed his two-way ability by putting the clamps on C.J. McCollum during a brilliant defensive play in the first half.
Williams is serving as a hype man of sorts, upping the energy of the home crowd with his entertaining brand of basketball and funny mannerisms. But it's not all jokes, the 22-year-old is a legitimate star in the making that can be the Thunder's primary scoring option if needed. It doesn't have many shot creators, but he can help alleviate the pressures Gilgeous-Alexander faces.
If Oklahoma City having a big three or not was ever questioned, Game 2 certainly put that idea to rest. Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams are here to win, and you can forget age being a factor in preventing that from happening now. They make for one of the best trios in the playoffs no matter their age, and so far, inexperience doesn't seem to be affecting them from having success.
New Orleans will have to respond to the big three in Game 3, or else it might be deleted from the series faster than "7 Minute Drill."
