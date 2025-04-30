Oklahoma City's Depth to Play Massive Role in Second-Round Series
Oklahoma City came one step closer to realizing its next opponent in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night.
The L.A. Clippers and Denver Nuggets have been exchanging blows, and now the Nuggets sit content with a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 in L.A.
Either of these opponents will be a tall challenge, possibly even bigger than what would await them in the Western Conference Finals. Recent NBA Champions Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are always a tough beat, and have given the Thunder a run for its money in past years. The Clippers, a team who has been in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference for years despite housing some of the best talent in the NBA in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard with a very sound supporting cast.
Each of these teams' starting fives will give Oklahoma City a stout challenge, but a large portion of the game will be won in the secondary units, regardless of who the Thunder is matched up against.
The Clippers seem to have a bit more depth over the Nuggets. Whether its Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nicolas Batum, L.A. is able to stretch their performances out a bit longer than typical while their starters alternate with rest.
The Nuggets' bench isn't necessarily a slight by any means though, as former MVP Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson lead the way in their bench unit, a trio comprised of electric playmaking with the ability to defend at a high level.
Talent wise, neither of these teams are quite on the level that Oklahoma City sits at.
Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams are all guys who can have breakout games, and Wallace and Caruso are a lockdown defensive tandem who show up consistently regardless of what the box score says.
Oklahoma City is going to have its hands full in the second round, albeit with a great amount of rest, but the Thunder's depth should outshine either squad on paper—and the Paycom Center will be elated to cheer their reserves on.