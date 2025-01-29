Oklahoma City Turning the 3-Point Corner as of Late
A season ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder shot the three ball at the highest clip in the NBA, raining treys at 38.9% with its best and most frequent shooters being Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.
It was a piece of the game that team excelled at, and Lu Dort also felt a huge jump in the 3-point category going from a 33% to 39.4% 3-point shooter in just a single season.
A year later, Oklahoma City has refined its defense, upgraded its rebounding presence and has continued to improve in turnover generation and pushing the ball to score on the break. This team has built a formula that is cracking every team's code, maybe besides the Dallas Mavericks, and it's coming during one of the most difficult months of the season for teams around the NBA.
The month before the All-Star break, players are exhausted from competing nonstop the past three to four months and can sometimes see burnout. Oklahoma City has slowed down itself compared to what we have seen earlier in the season, but the team is still competing well enough to not drop many games.
In the past 12 outings specifically, the Thunder has found its 3-point groove reminscent of last year. This season, its 3-point shooting hasn't nearly touched the 38.9% average from a year ago, as it's now sitting at 35.8% on the season.
That number has been propped up in the last 12 games, as Oklahoma City has found itself among the top three in outside shooting, managing a season-best 39.4% clip from deep throughout this stretch.
It's been helping the team weather an already three-loss storm in that span, but the team will still have to have its competitive edge as the Thunder will be pitted against some talented squads before it enters the All-Star break.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.