On This Day: Thunder Bounce Back in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

In a 2-0 hole and coming off of a 35-point loss, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant pulled the Thunder back into the series against the Spurs in a must-win game.

Although the final score showed an 11-point Thunder win, they absolutely dominated Game 3 of the 2014 Western Conference finals, pulling ahead by more than 20 points in the final minutes of the game. Down 2-0 in the series to that point, this was a statement win for Scott Brooks and his OKC team.

Serge Ibaka produced a crucial 15 points in a game many thought he may not be able to play. After a scary calf injury, his availability the remainder of the playoffs was in jeopardy.

Russell Westbrook was spectacular, producing 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while his running-mate Kevin Durant added 25 points and 10 rebounds in the much needed win. This was just an early flash of the triple-double potential Westbrook had in him.

In the first home game of the series, Oklahoma City took care of business in Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder simply looked like the more motivated team, dominating on the glass and in transition. This wasn't necessarily surprising, as the young Thunder team was coming off of a 35-point beatdown by the Spurs in Game 2 of the series.

Steven Adams, a rookie at the time, notched seven points and nine rebounds while Kendrick Perkins spent quite a bit of time on the bench in foul trouble.

San Antonio just could not get anything going offensively in Game 3. Manu Ginobili led the team with 23 points while only Tim Duncan (16) and Kawhi Leonard (10) were the only other Spurs in double-figures.

This game was ultimately what led to the Thunder avoiding a 3-0 hole to the Spurs, although they would go on to lose the series. Nonetheless, it was one of the bigger wins in Oklahoma City playoff history.

This wouldn't be the last time that Oklahoma City and San Antonio crossed paths in the postseason.