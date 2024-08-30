Paul George's Move to 76ers Pegged as OKC Thunder's 'Biggest Offseason Loss'
The Thunder’s offseason has been one of the best in recent years, but it hasn’t been perfect.
Over the past few months, Oklahoma City has traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, signed Isaiah Hartenstein and made some moves in the draft. While GM Sam Presti led Oklahoma City to a successful offseason, not everything went his way.
In a recent Bleacher Report article detailing each team’s biggest win and loss from the offseason, Dan Favale listed two moves as the Thunder’s biggest loss, with trading Lindy Waters III as one. While the Thunder will probably not miss Waters much next season, Paul George’s move to Philadelphia might have changed the Thunder’s 2025 offseason.
Oklahoma City holds Philadelphia’s first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the pick only protected in the top six, the Thunder were almost guaranteed to get the pick, barring any significant 76ers’ misfortune.
However, George’s signing puts Philadelphia and its pick in a much more stable position than it otherwise would have been. Adding another star to the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all but ensures a playoff spot next season.
After a first-round exit, the 76ers could have been in a fragile situation with Embiid if they struck out this offseason and could have led to uncertainty next season. Considering Embiid’s injury history, George’s addition likely keeps the 76ers from having any significant problems regardless of his health.
Although George’s move was a negative for the Thunder’s pick from Philadelphia, it also opened possibilities from where he departed. Ironically, the LA Clippers still owe the Thunder picks from the 2019 George trade, including a potential swap in 2025.
Without George, the Clippers head into next season relying on 33-year-old Kawhi Leonard and 35-year-old James Harden, who have dealt with injury problems over the past few seasons.
Considering they have not finished higher than fourth in the West over the past four years, George’s departure could be what removes them from the playoff picture and hand Oklahoma City another lottery pick next season.
