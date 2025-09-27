Recapping OKC Thunder's 2025 First Round Against Memphis Grizzlies
Through six months and 82 games, the 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder's only tangible difference from its previous season was earning home-court advantage throughout the entire playoffs.
Oklahoma City had become more stout defensively and experienced widespread internal growth, with two veteran additions bringing much-needed strengths — but 68 wins did not include an extra postseason advantage. All 16 playoff teams required four full series wins to secure the championship.
The Thunder's opposition became one of the most balanced title runs in NBA history. Just two regular-season wins separated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers. They each finished with top-10 offensive ratings.
However, the Thunder struggled with certain teams far more than others.
Memphis ran into Oklahoma City's terrifying two-way potential as soon as the first round started on April 20, suffering the worst Game 1 defeat in NBA history. It trimmed the score margin in each of the three following games but succumbed to a sweep six days later.
The Thunder beat the Grizzlies by 78 combined points, recording two double-digit wins and two clutch-time wins. It tallied a higher effective field goal percentage in three games, a higher offensive rebound percentage in three games, a higher free throw rate in three games and a lower turnover percentage in all four games.
Oklahoma City accumulated the highest regular-season (+435) and playoff (+131) turnover differentials ever. During the 2025 playoffs, the Thunder won the turnover battle 19 times (15 wins) and lost it three times (three losses).
The No. 1 overall seed closed out the Grizzlies in Game 4, 117-115, losing three of the four factors while committing 14 fewer turnovers.
Thunder Player of the Series: Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City's first-time All-Star forward played through all 23 postseason games with a torn ligament in his right wrist, announced after the NBA Finals concluded. Still, the injury did not hamper Williams from compiling the best playoff series of his budding career. He averaged 23.3 points on 54.2% shooting, 5.3 rebounds (1.3 offensive), 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks, and totaled a series-best +67 plus-minus.
The 24-year-old's stellar two-way play and effort set the tone from the start. In Game 1, Williams led Thunder starters in points (20), assists (6), steals (3) and plus-minus (+44). He racked up five made field goals, four assists and all three steals in the second quarter alone, torching Memphis on fast-break opportunities time and time again.
Grizzlies Player of the Series: Scotty Pippen Jr.
Pippen Jr. established himself as an NBA-level player in 21 appearances for the battered 2023-24 Grizzlies, and he sustained that impact throughout the following regular season. He backed up Ja Morant very reliably and made 21 starts, foreshadowing his playoff fate.
The third-year guard struggled in the two Oklahoma City games but took his team's reins with force in Memphis. Pippen Jr. registered 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting (6-for-10 3-pointers), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Game 3 on April 24. He followed that up with 30 points on 9-for-21 shooting, 11 rebounds (four offensive) and four assists in Game 4.
Memorable Game of the Series: Game 3
The Grizzlies ran the Thunder out of the gym during Game 3's second quarter, leading by as many as 29 points and taking a 77-51 halftime lead. Morant, though, exited the game with a hip injury right before the break and did not return for the rest of the series.
The momentum shifted quickly in Oklahoma City's favor. Chet Holmgren produced 23 second-half points on 8-for-12 shooting (5-for-8 3-pointers), and Alex Caruso recorded five points, four rebounds (two offensive), two assists and four crucial steals. The Thunder won, 114-108, making the series result a foregone conclusion.
Individual Performance of the Series: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Game 4
The Thunder's 22-8 turnover advantage singlehandedly kept the game competitive, and its 2024-25 MVP made the lasting difference. Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 38 points on 13-for-24 shooting, six assists, five rebounds, two steals, a block and just one turnover. He scored six mid-range jumpers, four layups, a 3-pointer, a floater and a dunk, with 10 of his field goals being unassisted.
The seventh-year guard's contributions were instrumental because Oklahoma City shot 7-for-35 on 3-pointers. Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace missed all 14 combined attempts.
The Thunder reinforced its regular-season dominance by sweeping a quality team. Three series wins remained until the ultimate prize.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.