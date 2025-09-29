Recapping OKC Thunder's 2025 Second Round Against Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder's second-round fight against the Denver Nuggets last May played out much, much differently from its first-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Oklahoma City achieved 25% of its playoff goal within a week, destroying Memphis in two home games and outlasting the No. 8 seed twice on the road. Seeding and the four prior head-to-head matchups made the series result unsurprising.
The Nuggets won just two more games and finished with a -0.9 lower net rating than the Grizzlies during the regular season. However, they posted the NBA's No. 4 offensive rating (118.9) through a top-tier starting lineup, headlined by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. This was never going to be a straightforward matchup for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 68-win Thunder.
Denver landed the second round's first punch. Jokic racked up 18 fourth-quarter points, Aaron Gordon nailed a last-second 3-pointer and the Nuggets erased a 13-point deficit with 6:30 remaining to win Game 1 in Oklahoma City, 121-119, on May 5.
The Thunder displayed remarkable resilience throughout the season, losing back-to-back games just once — mid-November contests against the Dallas Mavericks (121-119) and San Antonio Spurs (110-104). The No. 1 overall seed bounced back from two Nuggets series leads, demolishing them by 43 points in Game 2 on May 7 and grinding out a 92-87 Game 4 win four days later.
Oklahoma City advanced to the Western Conference Finals by taking care of business at home. It secured a back-and-forth Game 5 thriller and blew away Denver, 125-93, in Game 7 after making a very slow start.
The Thunder's two blowout wins and two close wins led to a +63 total point differential, making the series more lopsided than most seven-gamers. The Nuggets won Game 3 in overtime, 113-104, and earned a 12-point elimination Game 6 victory on May 15.
Oklahoma City recorded a lower turnover percentage in all seven games, a higher effective field goal percentage in four games, a higher offensive rebound percentage in two games and a higher free throw rate in two games.
Two-way turnovers dragged the Thunder halfway to every team's ultimate dream.
Thunder Player of the Series: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back after uncharacteristically poor scoring efficiency against the Grizzlies. He averaged 29.7 points on 52.9% shooting, 6.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds (1.4 offensive), 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 37.6 minutes per game. The 2024-25 MVP and scoring champion shot 22-for-30 (73.3%) at the rim and 41-for-78 (52.6%) on mid-range attempts.
The seventh-year guard provided stellar consistency, registering a positive box plus-minus and at least a 15.0 game score in all seven appearances. Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 34 points on 11-for-13 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds (two offensive) and a playoff-record +51 plus-minus in Game 2.
He saved his best performance for last, finishing with 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting (3-for-4 3-pointers), four assists, three rebounds, three steals, a block, no turnovers and a +32 plus-minus in Oklahoma City's winner-take-all bludgeoning.
Nuggets Player of the Series: Nikola Jokic
Jokic also put together a better series than his first-round output against the LA Clippers. The 30-year-old big man averaged 28.4 points on 47.9% shooting, 13.9 rebounds (2.6 offensive), 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in 40.4 minutes per game, although he committed 31 total turnovers.
The MVP runner-up produced higher highs and lower lows than Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic recorded four games with a double-digit box plus-minus (two negative) and three game scores above 30.0. He logged 42 points on 15-for-29 shooting, 22 rebounds (five offensive), six assists, two blocks, a steal, seven turnovers and a +10 plus-minus in Denver's series-opening victory.
Jokic's best second-round game occurred in a Nuggets loss. He racked up 44 points on 17-for-25 shooting (5-for-7 3-pointers), 15 rebounds (six offensive), five assists and two steals in Game 5.
Memorable Game of the Series: Game 5
The score brought nine ties and two lead changes. Both teams scored 50 paint points. Both teams scored 14 points off turnovers. The Thunder made two more 2-pointers, and the Nuggets made one more 3-pointer. The Nuggets won the first, second and third quarters, but the home team outscored the underdog by 15 points in the final frame.
Game 5 saw Oklahoma City redeem itself from the 2024 second round with an extremely gutty win.
Jokic played like a superhero, Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another star performance and they each made countless clutch-time plays. The Serbian superstar scored four fourth-quarter field goals, including an absurd one-legged 3-pointer over Chet Holmgren, as his teammates missed 14 of their 15 attempts. The Canadian superstar registered three field goals and three assists in the period, knocking down the game-clinching triple with 47 seconds left.
Both MVPs lived up to the hype, and the Thunder's defense and depth ensured a series win despite dealing with loads of trouble.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.