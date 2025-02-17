Report: OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams set to Release First Custom Shoe this Summer
Jalen Williams magical third season continues to get even better.
After two solid years to start his NBA career, Williams is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks while helping Oklahoma City to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Santa Clara product's impressive campaign earned Williams his first All-Star appearance, joining teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at All-Star Weekend. The first game of the league's new tournament format pitted SGA and Williams against one another, with Gilgeous-Alexander's squad coming out on top.
Still, Williams finished a perfect lob with a beautiful slam dunk in the game while also notching an assist, a steal and a block.
After the game, Sole Retriever, a popular website that covers high-profile shoes and fashion, reported that Williams will get a custom version of the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 shoe. Williams' custom edition of the sneaker is set to be released in June of 2025, according to the report.
The Oklahoma City star is signed with Adidas, but does not yet have his own signature shoe. If Williams continues to improve, there is certainly a chance he could recieve his own Adidas line down the road.
The news came shortly after Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his first signature shoe, titled the Converse SHAI 001, during All-Star Weekend.
Unlike Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams does not yet have his own line, and instead designed a shoe in fellow Adidas athlete James Harden's shoe line. According to Sole Retriever, Williams frequently wears Harden's shoes while on-court.
Williams is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season while operating as the Thunder's surefire second option due to Chet Holmgren's hip injury. Williams continued rise to stardom has helped Oklahoma City take the next step this season, performing even better than the team did last year when it secured the No. 1 seed.
This year, OKC is on pace to once again land the top spot in the West with an even better record and some of the best advanced stats the NBA has seen in recent memory. Williams has played a big part in the team's success, and has been rewarded with an All-Star berth and his own custom shoe.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.