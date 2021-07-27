Report: Thunder Not Expected to Sign Tony Bradley Back

Amidst a wild off-season, Oklahoma City is not expected to extend a qualifying offer to center Tony Bradley.

Oklahoma City officially has no centers under contract for the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Thunder are not expected to extend a qualifying offer to center Tony Bradley, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Jones cited that multiple teams are expected to have interest in Bradley on the open market.

Bradley was dealt to Oklahoma City in exchange for George Hill and Terrance Ferguson. He averaged 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game with Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have several paths to finding a center for the upcoming season, the easiest being the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Oklahoma City has reportedly been aggressively trying to move into the top three draft picks and also has expressed interest in top big man prospect Evan Mobley.

They’ve also worked out international prospect Alperen Sengun and Texas center Kai Jones.

Oklahoma City could also search the trade market, or free agency for a fill-in.