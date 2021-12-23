Rockets, Pistons and Magic in the Hunt for Top Overall 2022 Pick

Detroit, Houston and Orlando are all in the hunt for the top overall pick, with several more in pursuit.

In the race to make the coveted NBA Finals, Phoenix, Golden State and Brooklyn are fighting a gritty battle near the top of the standings.

But another battle rages on near the bottom: one for the best draft odds and the coveted No. 1 pick.

Detroit (5-25) currently holds the worst record in the league, giving them the best overall odds in the draft.

While Cade Cunningham has begun to find his footing, the Pistons simply don’t have enough firepower to match their opponents on a nightly basis.

Orlando (7-25) and Houston (10-22) trail just behind the Pistons, sharing the 14 percent chance to grab the top prospect in the 2022 Draft.

Both the Magic and Rockets have a slew of rookies and developing youngsters, and experimental with their lineups.

Expect the three-headed monster of Detroit, Orlando and Houston to be winning the reverse standings battle for the foreseeable future.

Sandwiched in between the competitive and lower tiers is New Orleans at 11-21. The Pelicans

Riding a 3-game win-streak, Oklahoma City now stands at 11-19. They hold the fifth worst record in the NBA and third worst in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Rookie Josh Giddey continue to find ways to win games, leaving Oklahoma City’s draft odds up in the air.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Following OKC is Sacramento, San Antonio, Indiana and Portland, respectively, who are all indecisively stuck between attempting to win games or take another direction.

Teams who have effectively exited the hunt for better selections thus far are Cleveland, Chicago and Minnesota.

