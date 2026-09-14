Tier Ranking Every OKC Thunder Defender Heading into 2026-27 Season

Over the past few seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder have developed a defensive identity.

Armed with a handful of talented defenders, OKC's defense led the team to a title in 2025 and has made Mark Daigneault's group one of the best in the NBA.

Here's a tier ranking of the Thunder's defensive players.

Tier 1: Defensive Player of the Year caliber

Players: Chet Holmgren

Holmgren averaged 1.9 blocks per game in 2025-26, finishing as the runner up in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama.

Overtaking Wembanyama to win the award will be difficult, but Holmgren has the tools to be in contention for a few more Hakeem Olajuwon Trophies.

After a lackluster performance in the Western Conference Finals, opinions of Holmgren have been lowered, but the 24-year-old is still one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Tier 2: All-Defense

Players: Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams

Wallace, Caruso and Williams have earned All-Defense honors in their careers and are still elite defenders.

Wallace averaged 1.9 steals per game in 2025-26 en route to his first All-Defense selection, while Williams earned an All-Defense spot in 2024-25 after averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Williams' versatility as a defender is one of his best attributes, as the 25-year-old has showed the ability to guard forwards on the interior and perimeter players.

Caruso earned All-Defense honors in 2023 and 2024 and hasn't played enough regular season games in either of his seasons with Oklahoma City earn another selection, but has still been a crucial defender for the Thunder, especially in the postseason.

Tier 3: Good defenders

Players: Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams

The players in this tier likely won't earn All-Defense recognition, but are still solid defenders who won't be a weak link for Mark Daigneault's group.

Players like Hartenstein or even Gilgeous-Alexander's defensive efforts might stand out more on other teams, but the Thunder's depth on defense makes it harder for these players to be noticed for their skills on defense.

Tier 4: Still need work

Players: Jared McCain, Nikola Topic, Bennett Stirtz

McCain is the only rotation player in this tier, and proved to be decent on defense during the Thunder's 2026 playoff run.

Topic and Stirtz will likely need to improve as defenders to become regular rotation players for the Thunder.

Tier 5: Unknowns

Players: Thomas Sorber, Aday Mara

Mara and Sorber should both be solid defenders, as the duo each brings good size and length, but neither has played an NBA game yet and needs to prove their skill set first.