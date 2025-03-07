Russell Westbrook Staying Committed to Oklahoma City’s Growth: ‘It’s Home to Me’
Oklahoma City’s fanbase is fired up over the new iteration of Thunder basketball. The city became connected to this team through a rebuild and watched them grow up as the youngest squad to ever play in the NBA. Now that Oklahoma City is back on top, fresh off a stretch of high-level playoff basketball, it feels like the fans are all the way back too.
One special feature of a small market like Oklahoma City, though, is that this fanbase doesn’t forget its history. If you embrace the community, they’ll embrace you back. And nobody embodies that more than Thunder legend Russell Westbrook. As Westbrook rose to stardom, he became the most beloved Thunder player in franchise history and an icon to point to for the remainder of Oklahoma City’s time as an NBA city.
Across Westbrook’s handful of stops after his time with the Thunder, OKC fans have always supported him full-heartedly. Of course, the biggest reason for that being the time both parties spent together and the memories shared. But also because Westbrook still full-heartedly supports Oklahoma City, too.
Westbrook recently invested $10 million into building a pro soccer stadium in Oklahoma City — one of a handful of projects he still has his hand in around the community. When asked about the soccer stadium and his support for the city, Westbrook glowed about his time in OKC, and what the franchise meant to him.
“That placed raised me. I’m from LA to the core, but when I got there, those people believed in me,” Westbrook said. “They took me in — my family, my friends. It’s home to me. I’ve always been connected to the city. I’ve always found ways to stay connected whether it’s investments or through philanthropy work, and I’ll continue doing that.
“Having a soccer team there, obviously, anything that’s happening in Oklahoma City for the future and for the growth of Oklahoma City I want to be a part of.”
Westbrook is currently on the Denver Nuggets — one of Oklahoma City’s biggest problems in the Western Conference. He has enjoyed a career resurgence, too, becoming a critical part of Denver’s championship chase. Whether it’s off the bench or with the starters, Westbrook has been incredibly impactful once again. Finally, he has found his role.
Of course there will always be mutual respect and love between Westbrook and the Thunder. He’ll have a chance to dazzle the Oklahoma City crowd twice next week, as he returns to the place where he started his career.
