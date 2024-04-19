Stiles Points: Setting the Expectations for the OKC Thunder in the NBA Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) sit as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, set to open up their postseason run on Sunday inside the Paycom Center against the winner of Friday's New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings clash.
This marks the first Playoff run for the youngest team to ever pull off a no. 1 seed, with visions of another decade of dominance in Bricktown dancing in Thunder;s fans heads.
Though, despite their early success, just two seasons removed from a 24-win campaign, it is important to temper expectations despite being atop the Western Conference table.
Throughout the season, the Thunder have proven to be one of the best teams in basketball by every measurement possible. Would it shock you if Oklahoma City went on a run to the Western Conference Finals? It shouldn't.
Conversely, if Oklahoma City's run ends before this lofty mark, it is not an indictment on this team or its future.
This postseason is about gaining data points to evaluate developmental paths and where to go from here in terms of roster construction. With players that aren't at their peak yet, cap space and a mountain of draft picks there is no bad outcome.
However, you don't get many seasons like this. As soon as next Oct. expectations will ramp up Nationally and Locally. So sit back, relax and enjoy a house-money postseason that could end with the Thunder hoisting a trophy.
Stiles Points
- Former Thunder first-round pick Darius Bazley was tabbed the G League All-League team and All-Defensive squad on Thursday.
- OKC Blue guard Jahmi'us Ramsey was listed on the All-G League third team after helping lift the Blue to their first-ever Championship.
- Lu Dort admitted at practice on Thursday he is so excited to play in front of the Thunder crowd in the playoffs he has gone back to watch old clips from the 2010s this week to see what it will feel like.
- Mark Daigneault mentioned at practice that he wouldn't rule out a deeper rotation than most coaches go to in the postseason while admitting that the pacing of playoff games changes. While the 82-game season is a marathon, the postseason is a sprint and OKC will treat it as such.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inked a long-term pact with Converse to remain his exclusive shoe partner. This role comes with a new title and an exclusive shoe.
- Thunder two-way center Olivier Sarr suffered a torn Achilles in Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals just before the Blue hoisted their first championship. This will obviously cut into his ability to return to the floor next season.
Song of the Day: Vienna by Billy Joel.
