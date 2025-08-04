Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Bags Another Honor This Summer
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of the most impressive years of any NBA player in the league's history on and off the court.
While averaging an NBA best 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.7 stocks per game while shooting 51% from the floor, 37% from the 3-point line and 89% at the charity stripe. Not only was this good enough to fetch Gilgeous-Alexander his third All-Star and as many All-NBA nods, but the superstar bagged the first league MVP award of his career.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a historic 68-win season, which saw the Bricktown ballers turn in the best point differential in league history, the best cross-conference record in the NBA's history, the most wins in franchise history and OKC's first championship.
En route to that title, the Thunder superstar netted Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP honors to put the cherry on top of what was a historic season for the NBA's scoring champion.
In the offseason, this production paid off with a massive contract extension, saw Gilgeous-Alexander grace the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game, nab a couple of ESPYs and now receives another honor from the League, this time voted on by the fans.
The NBA announced via Social Media on Sunday that Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted the "Fashionable Fan Favorite" by the league's fans, crowning him the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Style of the Year winner.
This is an honor that has only grown in importance as League Fits and tunnel walks from players are now ingrained in the basketball fans' ecosystem. Gilgeous-Alexander takes great pride in his fashion and style off the court, being very open about that part of his life.
Quickly, the Oklahoma City Thunder's superstar sees his mantle being crowded. The accomplishments are far from over for the now 27-year-old.
In October, the NBA, in partnership with Netflix, will release season two of The Starting 5, a behind-the-scenes glimpse into NBA stars which Gilgeous-Alexander was tabbed a year ago.
Netflix crews followed the eventual MVP the entire season, eventually leading to him hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in his career.
This documentary will allow Thunder fans to relive the best season in franchise history, but through a unique lens with access to the OKC organization that no one has seen before.
The awards and superlatives just continue to follow and find Gilgeous-Alexander.