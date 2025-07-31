Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cemented Himself as NBA’s Best Isolation Player

4 players in '24-'25 scored 70%+ of their FGM on unassisted buckets...



- SGA: 76.2% unassisted FGM—56.9 eFG%

- James Harden: 73.8%—50.1 eFG%

- Trae Young: 71.0%—49.1 eFG%

- Jalen Brunson: 70.6%—55.1 eFG%



Creating almost everything for themselves... pic.twitter.com/Hy1IHE3mK5