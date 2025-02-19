Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Vote for Future Best Player in NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take a massive leap in his start rating this season as the front runner in the MVP race is in the running for the next face of the NBA if his career keeps this same path.
At NBA All-Star Weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander was at the center of everything. He stole headlines with the launching of his first signature shoe, money making quotes and 12 point semi-final game that featured a beef with Kevin Hart.
Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar also saw his name pop up with the Athletic's player poll where the outlet went around at All-Star weekend and asked them to answer popular questions throughout the NBA. Such as about league expansion, All-Star rules, 3-point shooting and who the next face of the league is.
The face of the leauge questioned featured Gilgeous-Alexander receiving one vote alongside Cade Cunningham, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Dink Pate (he voted for himself). Evan Mobley earned two votes and Victor Wembanyama led the way with six.
While the Thunder superstar certainly has a better case than Mobley, it is still an acknowledgment from his peers.
Oklahoma City has seen Gilgeous-Alexander average a league-best 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 89% at the charity stripe.
