Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In, Jalen Williams Out Against Brooklyn Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as questionable for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. As game time approached, the Thunder announced the status of each player.

Rylan Stiles

Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) high five after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder open up a three game home stand inside the Paycom Center on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. The OKC Thunder are heavy favorites in this game, with the line over 16 points despite the lengthy injury report for each side.

The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell - which was previously known. Each out for an extended period of time, with the quickest possible turnaround behind Hartenstein, who will be re-evaluated this week.

However, Oklahoma City also tabbed its top two players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) and Jalen Williams (Hip) as questionable throughout the day leading up to tip-off.

Gilgeous-Alexander was an expected designation. The superstar missed his first game on Friday in Dallas against the Mavericks. Williams, though, was a surprise. After not being included on the initial injury report, his name appeared this afternoon.

As game time drew near, the scoring duos status became clear.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is active with Jalen Williams sidelined in this game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Updated Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) Available
  • Jalen Williams (Hip) OUT

Brooklyn Nets

  • Cameron Johnson (Ankle) Questionable
  • Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
  • Trendon Watford (Hamstring) OUT
  • Maxwell Lewis (Tibia) OUT
  • Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) OUT
  • De’Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
  • Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT

Rylan Stiles
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

