Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In, Jalen Williams Out Against Brooklyn Nets
The Oklahoma City Thunder open up a three game home stand inside the Paycom Center on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. The OKC Thunder are heavy favorites in this game, with the line over 16 points despite the lengthy injury report for each side.
The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell - which was previously known. Each out for an extended period of time, with the quickest possible turnaround behind Hartenstein, who will be re-evaluated this week.
However, Oklahoma City also tabbed its top two players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) and Jalen Williams (Hip) as questionable throughout the day leading up to tip-off.
Gilgeous-Alexander was an expected designation. The superstar missed his first game on Friday in Dallas against the Mavericks. Williams, though, was a surprise. After not being included on the initial injury report, his name appeared this afternoon.
As game time drew near, the scoring duos status became clear.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is active with Jalen Williams sidelined in this game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Updated Injury Reports
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) Available
- Jalen Williams (Hip) OUT
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Ankle) Questionable
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- Trendon Watford (Hamstring) OUT
- Maxwell Lewis (Tibia) OUT
- Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) OUT
- De’Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
