Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leaves Representation, Becomes His Own Agent
During the NBA All-Star Break, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make a second big announcement. After debuting his brand new kicks, the first signature shoes of his career, the Thunder MVP candidate made a second big move.
The three-time All-Star is reportedly leaving his agency to represent himself, acting as his own agent just as he becomes extension eligible this summer, according to Chris Haynes.
"Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation and he will act as his own agent to represent himself for all on-court matters. As it pertains to marketing and all off-the-court ventures, I am told Simon G of I love management will still be on task for that," Haynes reported on Tuesday night.
This will mark the leaving of Wasserman for Gilgeous-Alexander who is in line to ink a no brainer supermax a deal that the Thunder can not wait to shell out and the MVP candidate should be eager to sign the historic pact.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 89% at the charity stripe.
Perhaps this move is to cut out the middle man - who the superstar would have to pay - for an on the court contract that features no debatable aspects from either side. Though, it does uhser Gilgeous-Alexander into an exclusive club of players to represent themselves.
