Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes History in OKC Thunder Win Against Milwaukee
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up another big win on Monday night, demolishing a Milwaukee squad that was missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.
OKC was led by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's impressive performance included another highlight-reel play.
SGA went 15-of-19 from the floor, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line
while adding six assists and three rebounds in just 22 minutes on the court. With the Thunder leading by more than 40 points heading into the final frame, Gilgeous-Alexander's night was over.
According to Stats Perform the superstar's 22 minutes and 24 seconds of game time was the fewest minutes of any player in NBA history to record 15 made field goals.
Gilgeous-Alexander's performance against the Bucks continues an impressive stretch from the MVP candidate, who entered Monday's contest averaging more than 40 points per game over his last five contests.
On the year, SGA is averaging a league-high 32.4 points, six assists, 5.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Additionally, the former Kentucky guard has been the leader of a Thunder team that is off to a 39-9 start without one of its best players.
OKC's standout guard was recently named an All-Star starter for the second year in a row after leading the West's group of guards in media, player and fan voting. Gilgeous-Alexander received 158 player votes, 95 media votes and more than 3.1 million fan votes.
The seventh year veteran's spectacular season has earned him a spot as one of the frontrunners for the MVP award, alongside reigning winner Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets' star has taken home the trophy three times already and is in the midst of another impressive campaign, averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Despite Jokic's eye-popping statistical output, Gilgeous-Alexander remained atop the Kia MVP Ladder in Shaun Powell's latest update.
While one performance against a shorthanded a shorthanded Bucks team won't be enough to win Gilgeous-Alexander his first MVP, continuing to break records and produce highlight moments could have an impact on voters, especially if the Thunder's team success continues.
Oklahoma City's next game will come on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. With another victory, the Thunder would reach 40 wins before 10 losses and further cement itself as an NBA Finals contender.
