Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Thunder Preseason Opener vs. Spurs
In just one day, the Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off their NBA season. Of course, it’s only an exhibition contest, but the Thunder heads south to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Two key Oklahoma City players will sit the game out for rest, however.
According to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will each sit out during the first exhibition game, which is more than warranted as the two played in the Olympic tournament this summer.
The two players sitting also allows younger guards to get more on-ball reps. Sure, Alex Caruso will suit up in a Thunder jersey for the first time, but guys like Cason Wallace will get more of an enhanced role to include more playmaking and shot creation.
With these games not meaning anything in terms of regular season results, having the opportunity to experiment and allow a player like Wallace to grow is huge.
Even with an MVP candidate like Gilgeous-Alexander and a bonafide starter in Dort both missing, there’s plenty to keep an eye on for the Thunder. Newcomers like Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein will debut for the team. Rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will be active, too, even if the team doesn’t plan to play them hefty minutes.
Plenty of debuts will be made for Oklahoma City, but playing on the road in San Antonio will just help the Thunder ease into the new season. Expect the team to distribute minutes to a wide amount of players while experimenting with different roles for different players.
Having the squad back on the hardwood against an opponent other than themselves will give the Thunder a decent look at where they are at. With a big season brewing in Oklahoma City – which brings lofty expectations – getting back to form early will be crucial.
