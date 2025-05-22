Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Playoff Run Could Deliver Signature Moment of MVP Season
Oklahoma City is home to another MVP, and he could have his defining moment in the postseason.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first MVP on Wednesday night, securing the third in team history. He joins Kevin Durant (2014) and Russell Westbrook (2017) on the list of Thunder players to win the award.
While Durant and Westbrook made a lasting impact in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander could be the first to deliver a championship. Leading 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals ahead of Thursday night’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander has an opportunity to do what no Thunder player has done before.
Along with potentially bringing a title to Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander could have the defining moment of his MVP campaign during the postseason. Although it is a regular season award, the Thunder only care about the postseason results, and their superstar could soon push them over the top.
Throughout the regular season, the Thunder’s dominance somewhat hindered Gilgeous-Alexander’s opportunity to have that signature MVP moment. While he led the league in scoring, had 50-point games and has one of the deepest bags in the NBA, Gilegous-Alexander didn’t quite have the clutch shot or fourth-quarter takeover that is often associated with an MVP run.
Of course, the Thunder went 68-14 and are one of the most dominant teams in league history, so if Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign was simply remembered for its dominance, that would be a statement in itself. Still, the Thunder are seven wins away from capturing their first NBA championship, and along that road, they could easily have a point where their MVP has to show up in a big way.
Whether that moment presents itself against the Timberwolves or in the NBA Finals is yet to be determined, but those opportunities always seem to pop up for the biggest stars on the biggest stages. It may come on Thursday night after Gilgeous-Alexander receives his MVP trophy in front of the Oklahoma City crowd. Perhaps it’s a final stretch to secure a trip to the Finals or an NBA title.
The future is unknown for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder as they chase an NBA title, but there is no doubt that the MVP could soon have his moment.