Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Releasing SHAI 001 to Public Next Month
What a year it has been for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar helped guide the squad to 68 wins in the 2024-25 campaign while earning the NBA scoring title in the process. From there, Gilgeous-Alexander bagged his first MVP honor, made his third straight All-Star and All-NBA teams, hoisted the Larry O'Brien for the first time in his career and in Thunder history after bagging the NBA Finals MVP and Western Conference Finals MVP.
That isn't to mention his off-court success. Most recently, Gilgeous-Alexander was tabbed as the cover of NBA 2K26, a milestone mark in a superstar's career. This, on the heels of inking a massive four-year $272.4 million extension with the Bricktown ballers.
If you date this back even further, to this past All-Star Weekend in San Fran, the Thunder superstar debuted his first-ever signature shoe with Converse, the SHAI 001s. Today, the shoe company announced when fans could get their hands on these kicks.
Statement from Converse on the Release of the SHAI 001s
"The Converse SHAI 001 “BUTTER” will be available in a limited global release on Sept. 4, 2025 via select retail partners, at Converse.com, and on the Nike SNKRS App. Retail partners across North America include KITH locations in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles, and UNDEFEATED in Los Angeles."
It is unclear at this time when the four colorways that followed the Butter's February release will begin to roll out to the general public. Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse pulled off one of the best marketing polys in recent seasons, releasing a new colorway of Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe each round of the playoffs.
What can't go unnoticed is the detailed planning that goes into creating signature shoes and rolling out new versions of them. This isn't an overnight thing. So it was long in the works for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and Converse to unveil these kicks on the biggest stage, capped with a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander came through.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been very open about fashion and design being a hobby of his. Part of the reason he inked a deal with Converse was due to the control he had over his shoe. Now, those sneakers are about to hit the market and likely become pretty popular around Bricktown.
After debuting the kicks at NBA All-Star Weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander wore them for the rest of the regular season and postseason. In those 23 regular season tilts that followed the superstar posted 33.2 points, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51% from the floor, 41% from beyond the arc and 90% from the charity stripe.